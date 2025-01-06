Left Menu

Respiratory Alert: First HMPV Cases Detected in India

India reports its first cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in infants from Karnataka and Gujarat. The Union health ministry reassures the public that the situation is under control. Health officials emphasize preparedness as the respiratory virus gains attention following an outbreak in China.

Updated: 06-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant health development, India has recorded its first cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in infants from Karnataka and Gujarat. The Union health ministry has moved swiftly to calm public concerns, assuring that the country is well-prepared to manage any potential rise in respiratory illnesses caused by this virus.

HMPV, a globally recognized respiratory virus recently making headlines after an outbreak in China, primarily affects children, causing symptoms akin to the common cold. Indian health officials, including those from Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat, are emphasizing readiness and precautionary measures to address the situation.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) detected two cases during routine surveillance, highlighting the importance of vigilance in tracking viral pathogens. Meanwhile, health ministries in various states have issued advisories containing guidance on managing the infection and maintaining public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

