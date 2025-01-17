Left Menu

Alkomex GBN Pharma Eyes Growth in India's Nutraceutical Market

Alkomex GBN Pharma Group plans to expand its presence in India's nutraceutical and functional food market. It aims to increase revenue through innovative products and partnerships with companies like Danone. The company has appointed Dr. Sanjay Agrawal as Scientific Advisor to implement its growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:52 IST
Alkomex GBN Pharma Group is setting its sights on the Indian nutraceutical and functional food market to boost its revenue, a company representative revealed.

The global pharmaceutical company plans a significant revenue increase by branching into these segments, according to Scientific Advisor Dr. Sanjay Agrawal. The initiative involves launching innovative, locally researched products.

The company, part of the larger Alkomex GBN group, currently offers various products including ophthalmic solutions, dermatological goods, and probiotics. By collaborating with partners like Danone and leveraging contract manufacturing, Alkomex GBN seeks to meet rising demand in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

