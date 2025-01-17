Alkomex GBN Pharma Eyes Growth in India's Nutraceutical Market

Alkomex GBN Pharma Group is setting its sights on the Indian nutraceutical and functional food market to boost its revenue, a company representative revealed.

The global pharmaceutical company plans a significant revenue increase by branching into these segments, according to Scientific Advisor Dr. Sanjay Agrawal. The initiative involves launching innovative, locally researched products.

The company, part of the larger Alkomex GBN group, currently offers various products including ophthalmic solutions, dermatological goods, and probiotics. By collaborating with partners like Danone and leveraging contract manufacturing, Alkomex GBN seeks to meet rising demand in the region.

