Pilgrimage Turns Sour as Food Poisoning Strikes in Nanded

Over 50 people were hospitalized due to food poisoning in Maharashtra's Nanded district after consuming barnyard millet and peanut paste during a pilgrimage. The incident occurred in Mahur, 640 kilometers away, and although four were in critical condition initially, all patients are recovering well and will be discharged soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing turn of events, more than 50 individuals in Maharashtra's Nanded district fell ill due to food poisoning. The incident unfolded during a religious pilgrimage when devotees consumed barnyard millet and peanut paste.

This troubling occurrence happened in Mahur, located approximately 640 kilometers from the district center. Emergency services quickly transported those affected to Mahur rural hospital.

Among them, four individuals were initially in critical condition. Fortunately, medical professionals have since reported that all patients are out of danger and will soon be discharged.

