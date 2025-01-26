Pilgrimage Turns Sour as Food Poisoning Strikes in Nanded

In a disturbing turn of events, more than 50 individuals in Maharashtra's Nanded district fell ill due to food poisoning. The incident unfolded during a religious pilgrimage when devotees consumed barnyard millet and peanut paste.

This troubling occurrence happened in Mahur, located approximately 640 kilometers from the district center. Emergency services quickly transported those affected to Mahur rural hospital.

Among them, four individuals were initially in critical condition. Fortunately, medical professionals have since reported that all patients are out of danger and will soon be discharged.

