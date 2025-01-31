Left Menu

First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case in Telangana Raises Concerns

A 25-year-old woman in Siddipet, Telangana, has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, despite having no travel history to Pune where the condition is prevalent. KIMS Hospital reports she is on ventilator support. Health officials suspect contaminated water may be linked to the GBS outbreak in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:51 IST
First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case in Telangana Raises Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

A Siddipet district woman has become the first known case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Telangana, as confirmed by KIMS Hospital. Despite the disorder's prevalence in Pune, the patient has no travel history to the area.

Consultant Neurologist Dr. Praveen Kumar Yada stated that the woman's family also lacks history of GBS. The syndrome typically manifests when the immune system attacks its nervous system, often following illness. Her deteriorating condition necessitated her transfer to KIMS Hospital where she now receives ventilator support.

The district's Medical and Health Officer said the case hadn't reached their notice. Local factors, including contaminated water sources in Pune, are being scrutinized as potential causes, with the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria emerging as a suspected culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025