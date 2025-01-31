First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case in Telangana Raises Concerns

A Siddipet district woman has become the first known case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Telangana, as confirmed by KIMS Hospital. Despite the disorder's prevalence in Pune, the patient has no travel history to the area.

Consultant Neurologist Dr. Praveen Kumar Yada stated that the woman's family also lacks history of GBS. The syndrome typically manifests when the immune system attacks its nervous system, often following illness. Her deteriorating condition necessitated her transfer to KIMS Hospital where she now receives ventilator support.

The district's Medical and Health Officer said the case hadn't reached their notice. Local factors, including contaminated water sources in Pune, are being scrutinized as potential causes, with the Campylobacter jejuni bacteria emerging as a suspected culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)