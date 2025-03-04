Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru Launches Cutting-Edge Interventional Radiology Cath Lab

In a significant advancement for healthcare in Bengaluru, Gleneagles Hospital has unveiled its Advanced Interventional Radiology Cath Lab at its Richmond Road location. This new facility, officially inaugurated by Karnataka's Health Minister, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, emphasizes cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatments.

Fitted with the latest image-guided technology, the Cath Lab facilitates a range of complex procedures such as tumor ablations and embolizations. By offering safer and more effective alternatives to conventional surgeries, it significantly reduces risks, recovery times, and hospital stays for patients.

Priding itself on continuous innovation, Gleneagles Health Care India's CEO, Mr. Anurag Yadav, reiterated the hospital's commitment to advancing medical treatments. The Cath Lab positions Gleneagles as a leader in innovative patient care, setting new benchmarks in the healthcare industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)