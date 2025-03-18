Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat Boosts Cancer Treatment in Rural India

Over 68 lakh cancer treatments worth Rs 13,000 crore have been provided under Ayushman Bharat, mainly benefiting rural areas. The scheme includes targeted therapies and financial assistance for cancer patients. Additional initiatives like setting up day care centers and offering generic medicines at reduced prices further support cancer care.

The Ayushman Bharat health initiative has facilitated more than 68 lakh cancer treatments, amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore, largely benefiting rural regions, according to Health Minister J P Nadda. Targeted therapies comprise over 4.5 lakh treatments, with the majority of beneficiaries hailing from rural locales.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), numerous cancer types receive treatment through more than 200 packages. Additionally, the program's Health Minister's Cancer Patient Fund offers substantial financial assistance to those under the poverty line.

Efforts to enhance cancer care include establishing day care centers and making generic medications available at reduced costs. Further, plans to set up 200 additional day care cancer centers by 2025-26 have been announced as part of a broader strategy to expand access to essential health services across India.

