Left Menu

Lifesaving Heart Surgeries: Odisha Kids Receive Free Treatment in Mumbai

Forty-four children from Odisha's Ganjam district suffering from congenital heart disease have traveled to Mumbai for free surgeries under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram. Accompanied by a medical team, these children are set to undergo treatment at SRCC Children's Hospital, following initial health screenings in their hometown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:51 IST
Lifesaving Heart Surgeries: Odisha Kids Receive Free Treatment in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 44 children from Ganjam district in Odisha has embarked on a crucial journey to Mumbai for life-saving heart surgeries. The surgeries, provided for free under a central healthcare scheme, offer a lifeline to these youngsters aged between 3 months and 15 years.

The children will receive treatment at the SRCC Children's Hospital as part of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), a national initiative aimed at addressing congenital health issues. A four-member team of doctors has joined them to oversee and coordinate their medical procedures.

These young patients were identified through health screenings conducted by RBSK teams in local anganwadi centers and schools. Since the program's implementation in 2016, over 668 children in the district have benefitted from similar interventions. This latest batch marks the beginning of 2025's efforts to provide early surgeries for those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025