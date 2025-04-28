Lifesaving Heart Surgeries: Odisha Kids Receive Free Treatment in Mumbai

A group of 44 children from Ganjam district in Odisha has embarked on a crucial journey to Mumbai for life-saving heart surgeries. The surgeries, provided for free under a central healthcare scheme, offer a lifeline to these youngsters aged between 3 months and 15 years.

The children will receive treatment at the SRCC Children's Hospital as part of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), a national initiative aimed at addressing congenital health issues. A four-member team of doctors has joined them to oversee and coordinate their medical procedures.

These young patients were identified through health screenings conducted by RBSK teams in local anganwadi centers and schools. Since the program's implementation in 2016, over 668 children in the district have benefitted from similar interventions. This latest batch marks the beginning of 2025's efforts to provide early surgeries for those in need.

