Left Menu

AstraZeneca Revolutionizes Lung Cancer Treatment in India

AstraZeneca India has obtained approval to import, sell, and distribute Osimertinib tablets for treating non-small cell lung cancer. This approval signifies a significant advancement in cancer treatment, offering a first-in-class option for post-chemoradiation EGFR-mutated NSCLC patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:20 IST
AstraZeneca Revolutionizes Lung Cancer Treatment in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AstraZeneca India Pharma has announced receiving government approval to import, sell, and distribute a medication for non-small cell lung cancer treatment.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Osimertinib tablets in strengths of 40mg and 80mg, allowing AstraZeneca India to advance its cancer treatment offerings.

This development represents a significant step forward in treating locally advanced, unresectable (Stage III) non-small cell lung cancer through the innovative use of Osimertinib monotherapy, a first-in-class option for patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC following chemoradiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025