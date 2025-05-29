AstraZeneca Revolutionizes Lung Cancer Treatment in India
AstraZeneca India has obtained approval to import, sell, and distribute Osimertinib tablets for treating non-small cell lung cancer. This approval signifies a significant advancement in cancer treatment, offering a first-in-class option for post-chemoradiation EGFR-mutated NSCLC patients.
AstraZeneca India Pharma has announced receiving government approval to import, sell, and distribute a medication for non-small cell lung cancer treatment.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Osimertinib tablets in strengths of 40mg and 80mg, allowing AstraZeneca India to advance its cancer treatment offerings.
This development represents a significant step forward in treating locally advanced, unresectable (Stage III) non-small cell lung cancer through the innovative use of Osimertinib monotherapy, a first-in-class option for patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC following chemoradiation.
