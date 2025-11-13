Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils MedLEaPR: Streamlining Medico-Legal Reporting

The Maharashtra government has ordered the integration of a digital platform, MedLEaPR, with the police's CCTNS, to streamline medico-legal and post-mortem reports. This integration aims to improve coordination between medical and police departments, expediting investigations and enhancing documentation and tracking of medico-legal evidence.

The Maharashtra government has announced the integration of a centralized digital platform with the police's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). This initiative is aimed at streamlining the handling of medico-legal and post-mortem reports statewide.

The platform, known as Medico Legal Examination and Post-Mortem Reporting System (MedLEaPR), was developed by the National Informatics Centre. According to a Government Resolution issued recently, MedLEaPR will be linked with the police database, facilitating direct access for investigating officers to examination findings and reports entered by medical examiners.

Additionally, a model medical examiner in Mumbai has been designated as the state-level nodal examiner. Each district will have its own nodal examiner, while forensic medicine departments in medical colleges will serve as nodal units for implementation. The government believes this integration will improve coordination between medical and police departments while expediting investigations and enhancing documentation and tracking of medico-legal evidence.

