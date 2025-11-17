France Attracts €10.7 Billion in Investments Amid Political Challenges

Amid ongoing political challenges, France has successfully attracted €9.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in new investments, as confirmed by the finance ministry on Monday. The investments come as part of the annual 'Choose France' summit, designed to boost the country's appeal as a top business destination.

The finance ministry announced that 150 projects have been pledged, amounting to a total of €30.4 billion in investments over the past year. Key players include EDF and their venture with Iliad, as well as super-computing giant Eclarion, which pledged €2.5 billion.

Despite the political turmoil, which included increased business taxes and a hung parliament complicating budget approvals, France's economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter, highlighting the resilience of its business climate and investment attractiveness.

