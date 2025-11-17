France Attracts €10.7 Billion in Investments Amid Political Challenges
France has attracted €9.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in new investments as companies commit to significant projects in AI, energy, health, and agri-food sectors. Despite political challenges and tax hikes, France remains an appealing business destination, underscored by initiatives from major firms like EDF, Eclarion, and Sesterce.
Amid ongoing political challenges, France has successfully attracted €9.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in new investments, as confirmed by the finance ministry on Monday. The investments come as part of the annual 'Choose France' summit, designed to boost the country's appeal as a top business destination.
The finance ministry announced that 150 projects have been pledged, amounting to a total of €30.4 billion in investments over the past year. Key players include EDF and their venture with Iliad, as well as super-computing giant Eclarion, which pledged €2.5 billion.
Despite the political turmoil, which included increased business taxes and a hung parliament complicating budget approvals, France's economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter, highlighting the resilience of its business climate and investment attractiveness.
