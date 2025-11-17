Left Menu

France Attracts €10.7 Billion in Investments Amid Political Challenges

France has attracted €9.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in new investments as companies commit to significant projects in AI, energy, health, and agri-food sectors. Despite political challenges and tax hikes, France remains an appealing business destination, underscored by initiatives from major firms like EDF, Eclarion, and Sesterce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:06 IST
France Attracts €10.7 Billion in Investments Amid Political Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing political challenges, France has successfully attracted €9.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in new investments, as confirmed by the finance ministry on Monday. The investments come as part of the annual 'Choose France' summit, designed to boost the country's appeal as a top business destination.

The finance ministry announced that 150 projects have been pledged, amounting to a total of €30.4 billion in investments over the past year. Key players include EDF and their venture with Iliad, as well as super-computing giant Eclarion, which pledged €2.5 billion.

Despite the political turmoil, which included increased business taxes and a hung parliament complicating budget approvals, France's economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter, highlighting the resilience of its business climate and investment attractiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

