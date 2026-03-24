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Uneven ADHD Diagnoses: The Gap in Psychological Assessments

A study highlights discrepancies in ADHD diagnoses among Australian psychologists, revealing inconsistencies in adherence to guidelines. Only half of psychologists follow diagnostic criteria, potentially overlooking atypical symptoms. Comprehensive assessments are crucial to prevent misdiagnosis, as deviations can affect individuals seeking diagnosis and treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wollongong | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:45 IST
Uneven ADHD Diagnoses: The Gap in Psychological Assessments
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  • Australia

A recent study has uncovered significant inconsistencies in the diagnosis of ADHD among Australian psychologists, sparking concerns about the reliability of assessments. The research, conducted with 322 Australian psychologists, found that fewer than half adhere strictly to diagnostic guidelines, potentially missing atypical presentations of the disorder.

ADHD is a prevalent condition affecting both children and adults, varying widely in symptoms. Proper diagnosis involves an in-depth evaluation, considering developmental history, mental health, and medical issues. However, the study noted that less than one-third of psychologists assessed for other illnesses or conducted sensory evaluations, essential for accurate diagnosis.

The findings emphasize the need for individuals seeking an ADHD assessment to inquire about the diagnostic process and ensure guidelines are followed. Proper diagnosis is critical as misdiagnosis or oversight can lead to inadequate treatment and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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