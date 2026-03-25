Manipur's Path to Peace: A Leadership Initiative
Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, met President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi, discussing strategies for peace in the northeastern state. The government has initiated talks with ethnic groups to end violence. Singh aims to expand unity among communities, potentially reshuffling the state cabinet.
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- India
Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, recently engaged in crucial dialogue with President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. The meeting addressed the pressing challenge of fostering peace in the northeastern state beleaguered by ethnic conflict since May 2023. Singh's visit signifies a pivotal moment as Manipur seeks a path from discord towards peace.
For nearly three years, the region has been gripped by violence, with over 260 casualties and countless individuals displaced. Singh's government, in response, initiated talks with the Kuki Zo Council in Guwahati, marking the first significant step in rebuilding trust between the Meitei and Kuki Zo communities.
Singh's diplomatic visit also featured consultations with BJP leadership regarding strategic political maneuvers, including a potential cabinet expansion. The aim is to enhance governmental capabilities as Manipur embraces principles of unity, harmony, and peace to address ongoing ethnic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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