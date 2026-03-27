Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Healthcare: A Shift Towards Holistic Well-being

India's healthcare system must move towards preventive and holistic methods beyond curative care. Experts at a health summit emphasized community-based programs, traditional practices, and technological integration to tackle chronic diseases and promote overall well-being. The event highlighted innovative solutions and celebrated contributions to the wellness ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:00 IST
Revolutionizing India's Healthcare: A Shift Towards Holistic Well-being
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's healthcare system needs a revolutionary shift from curative services to preventive, promotive, and holistic approaches, according to public health experts who spoke at the 4th annual ''Advancing Holistic Health through Innovation, Technology, and Tradition'' summit in Delhi.

Former Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan underscored the importance of community-based healthcare amidst the challenges posed by urbanization, lifestyle changes, and chronic diseases. He highlighted the potential of integrating modern medicine with traditional systems like AYUSH and leveraging technological advancements such as AI and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for efficient public health delivery.

The summit also addressed the crucial role of mental health, stress management, and lifestyle practices like yoga and Ayurveda in improving overall well-being. Discussions emphasized the shared responsibility of health between individuals, communities, and the environment and celebrated notable contributions in promoting a holistic wellness ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fraud Allegations Land Former Amethi Chairperson in Judicial Custody

Fraud Allegations Land Former Amethi Chairperson in Judicial Custody

 India
2
India-China Trade Talks Amidst Widening Deficit

India-China Trade Talks Amidst Widening Deficit

 India
3
From Space to Sea: Unveiling the Wonders of Science

From Space to Sea: Unveiling the Wonders of Science

 Global
4
Tragic Lorry Collision Ignites Car, Claims Life in West Bengaluru

Tragic Lorry Collision Ignites Car, Claims Life in West Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026