Revolutionizing India's Healthcare: A Shift Towards Holistic Well-being
India's healthcare system must move towards preventive and holistic methods beyond curative care. Experts at a health summit emphasized community-based programs, traditional practices, and technological integration to tackle chronic diseases and promote overall well-being. The event highlighted innovative solutions and celebrated contributions to the wellness ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
India's healthcare system needs a revolutionary shift from curative services to preventive, promotive, and holistic approaches, according to public health experts who spoke at the 4th annual ''Advancing Holistic Health through Innovation, Technology, and Tradition'' summit in Delhi.
Former Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan underscored the importance of community-based healthcare amidst the challenges posed by urbanization, lifestyle changes, and chronic diseases. He highlighted the potential of integrating modern medicine with traditional systems like AYUSH and leveraging technological advancements such as AI and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for efficient public health delivery.
The summit also addressed the crucial role of mental health, stress management, and lifestyle practices like yoga and Ayurveda in improving overall well-being. Discussions emphasized the shared responsibility of health between individuals, communities, and the environment and celebrated notable contributions in promoting a holistic wellness ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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