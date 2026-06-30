Ebola Outbreak in Africa: A Looming Development Crisis

The United Nations warns that the ongoing Ebola outbreak could cost Africa up to $3.6 billion and lead to significant job losses, potentially escalating into a severe development crisis. Centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the outbreak poses a threat to neighboring countries, with the potential for catastrophic economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United Nations Said On Tuesday That An Ebola Outbreak Could Cost Africa Up To Billion And Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs | Updated: 30-06-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 16:13 IST
Ebola Outbreak in Africa: A Looming Development Crisis
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The United Nations has issued a stark warning regarding the potential economic devastation from the Ebola outbreak in Africa, suggesting that it could cost the continent up to $3.6 billion and result in hundreds of thousands of job losses, creating a development crisis.

Centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has infected 1,307 individuals and claimed 377 lives since May 15th, with concerns that it could spread to Uganda, South Sudan, and beyond, according to experts.

Damien Mama, the UNDP resident representative in Congo, emphasized the importance of adequate resources to contain the outbreak and avert a prolonged crisis. The UNDP report presents scenarios ranging from a $1 billion impact in the best case to a $3.6 billion loss in the worst case, impacting multiple African nations.

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