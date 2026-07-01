Nepal Battles Bird Flu Outbreak: Over Half a Million Birds Culled

Nepal Is Battling A Widening Bird Flu Outbreak That Has Led To The Culling Of More Than Half A Million Birds And Government Quarantine Facilities Have Been Put On Alert To Ensure Food Safety Standards For Consumers

Nepal is tackling a growing bird flu outbreak that has seen the culling of more than 650,000 birds, with authorities placing quarantine facilities on alert to maintain food safety standards, according to officials on Wednesday.

The outbreak first emerged in March and has extended to 11 of Nepal’s 77 districts, including Kathmandu. No human infections have been reported yet, officials confirmed.

More than a million eggs and hundreds of tons of poultry feed have been destroyed to curb the virus, while Kathmandu's zoo has been closed since June 19 as a precaution. Nepal is also monitoring its border with India to avoid illegal poultry imports.