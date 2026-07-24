Psychology Assistants Set to Expand Mental Health Support

New Zealand is training its first Psychology Assistants, opening a new route for psychology graduates to work in mental health services and helping more people access support sooner. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey marked the milestone at the University of Canterbury, where the first group of students has begun the new training programme. Students are also enrolled at Auckland University of Technology, with the first graduates expected to enter the workforce in 2027.

A new pathway for psychology graduates

Many psychology graduates miss out on the limited number of postgraduate places needed to become registered psychologists, leaving capable people without a clear way to continue working in the sector. The Psychology Assistant role creates another professional pathway, allowing graduates to use their training while building experience in mental health and addiction services. It also helps retain skills that might otherwise be lost from a workforce under growing pressure.

Working alongside registered psychologists

Psychology Assistants will work under the supervision of registered psychologists and will not replace them. Their role includes delivering low-intensity interventions, supporting assessments, monitoring a person's progress and providing psychoeducation.

This practical support can free psychologists to devote more time to people with complex mental health needs, while giving others earlier access to help that is appropriate for their situation.

The role and its scope of practice have been approved by the New Zealand Psychologists Board, providing a formal framework for how Psychology Assistants will operate.

Budget funding backs workforce growth

Budget 2026 allocated $28.45 million to establish the new workforce across Health New Zealand and community mental health services. The funding covers employment, supervision and training as the role is introduced. Up to 50 Psychology Assistants are expected to join the workforce each year, strengthening frontline services and widening the range of support available to New Zealanders.

Wider push to increase psychology capacity

The new programme sits within a broader plan to build the psychology workforce. The Government is also increasing clinical psychology internships from 40 in 2023 to 74 in 2026, almost doubling the number of training opportunities.

Doocey said the growing workforce was needed because many people are still waiting too long for mental health support. The arrival of registered Psychology Assistants is expected to give services more capacity while creating meaningful careers for graduates who want to remain in the field.