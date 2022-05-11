Sri Lankan Navy nabs 7 including two Pakistanis for drug smuggling
Sri Lanka authorities have seized 243 kg of heroin and apprehended 7 foreign nationals including two from Pakistan.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka authorities have seized 243 kg of heroin and apprehended 7 foreign nationals including two from Pakistan. In an operation carried out in international waters south of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended suspects on May 5 along with the stock of illegal drugs that were brought to the port of Colombo on May 9 by SLNS Sayurala.
The Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement that the consignment of drugs brought to the Colombo harbour contained 243 kg of heroin which were in 220 packets stuffed in eight sacks. Accordingly, the gross street value of the seized consignment of illegal drugs is believed to be more than Rs. 4861 million.
The suspects together with the consignment of illegal drugs held in this operation were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for onward legal action. Further investigation into the incident is being carried out by the Sri Lankan Navy and PNB.
Addressing the gathering of naval personnel at the port of Colombo, Commander of the Navy heaped praise on Commanding Officer and the entire crew of SLNS Sayurala and highlighted their role in preventing the influx of another large consignment of illegal drugs into the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Navy
- Colombo
- Pakistan
- Pakistanis
- Sri Lankan Navy
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka halts stock trading for 2nd consecutive day amid falling share prices
IMF advises Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy to overcome debt crisis
Army Chief addresses top Navy commanders
Sri Lanka minister says country in talks with China for debt refinancing
Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan ruled out ahead of first test against Sri Lanka due to finger injury