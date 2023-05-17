Mid-air turbulence on Air-India Delhi-Sydney flight, 7 passengers seek medical aid for injuries

Passengers who sustained injuries during mid-air turbulence on board an Air-India flight originating from New Delhi earlier this week were administered medical assistance after the plane landed safely in Sydney, the airline said. Air India's flight AI302 operating from Delhi to Sydney on May 16 faced turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board has landed safely in Sydney, an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that three passengers took medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. "The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice," the statement read

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier today said that several passengers on board the May 16 Delhi-Sydney Air India flight sustained injuries after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday. "Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered severe turbulence. During flight seven passengers reported minor sprains," DGCA told ANI.

The cabin crew administered emergency first aid to those injured on the flight. The turbulence was so severe that multiple injuries were reported by passengers at the Sydney airport, where the airport manager extended medical assistance. "Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using the onboard first aid kit," the regulator told ANI.

"Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance. No hospitalisation was required," the DGCA told ANI. (ANI)

