Left Menu

Mid-air turbulence on Air-India Delhi-Sydney flight, 7 passengers seek medical aid for injuries

Air India's flight AI302 operating from Delhi to Sydney faced turbulence mid-air has landed safely in Sydney.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:49 IST
Mid-air turbulence on Air-India Delhi-Sydney flight, 7 passengers seek medical aid for injuries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers who sustained injuries during mid-air turbulence on board an Air-India flight originating from New Delhi earlier this week were administered medical assistance after the plane landed safely in Sydney, the airline said. Air India's flight AI302 operating from Delhi to Sydney on May 16 faced turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board has landed safely in Sydney, an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that three passengers took medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. "The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice," the statement read

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier today said that several passengers on board the May 16 Delhi-Sydney Air India flight sustained injuries after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday. "Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered severe turbulence. During flight seven passengers reported minor sprains," DGCA told ANI.

The cabin crew administered emergency first aid to those injured on the flight. The turbulence was so severe that multiple injuries were reported by passengers at the Sydney airport, where the airport manager extended medical assistance. "Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using the onboard first aid kit," the regulator told ANI.

"Air India Airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers availed of the medical assistance. No hospitalisation was required," the DGCA told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023