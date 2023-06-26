Left Menu

Nearly 230 Afghan migrants deported from Turkey

Khaama Press reported citing Turkish media outlets that a total of 230 Afghan migrants have been deported from Turkey's various cities back to the country due to insufficient documents.

  Country:
  • Afghanistan

Khaama Press reported citing Turkish media outlets that a total of 230 Afghan migrants have been deported from Turkey's various cities back to the country due to insufficient documents. Most Afghan refugees who were deported, according to reports, were unauthorised and illegal immigrants. According to the reports, the Turkish government has emphasised that they will keep tracking down unauthorised asylum seekers in the eastern city of Agri.

According to Khaama Press, out of 124,441 undocumented migrants during the course of the previous year, the General Directorate of Migration of Turkey earlier reported deporting 68,290 Afghan asylum applicants. Thousands of Afghans have fled to neighbouring countries since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August 2021 out of fear of being physically harassed, persecuted, or killed.

"Returning to Afghanistan is similar to suicide. I have suffered quite a lot to reach Turkey, and now they forcefully deport me to my country. I have no choice but to end my life rather now than later," Khaama Press quoted an Afghan refugee as saying. The majority of Afghan immigrants took perilous and illegal routes to travel to nearby nations like Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey after the Taliban seized power.

They have been living in fear for months, and now they face jail time and forced deportation. (ANI)

