Left Menu

UKPNP chairman raises concerns over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's adverse impact in PoK

Kashmiri emphasised that the rules of business in GB disproportionately favour Pakistan, neglecting the basic needs and rights of the local population. He also raised concerns about the severe environmental impact of the CPEC, stating that it has caused irreparable harm to the region.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 17:38 IST
UKPNP chairman raises concerns over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's adverse impact in PoK
Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (right). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party, highlighted on Friday pressing issues facing the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), shedding light on the detrimental effects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the failure of Pakistan to address local concerns. Kashmiri emphasised that the rules of business in GB disproportionately favour Pakistan, neglecting the basic needs and rights of the local population. He also raised concerns about the severe environmental impact of the CPEC, stating that it has caused irreparable harm to the region.

"The issue in GB is that the rules of business are in favour of Pakistan and all the basic amenities for the local population have been compromised. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has severely affected the environment," said the activist in an interview with ANI. Furthermore, Kashmiri lamented the lack of job opportunities for locals within CPEC projects, asserting that the touted benefits of development remain elusive for the indigenous population.

"Neither there is no job opportunity for the local population in these projects nor these projects will help in development for the locals," he added. He pointed out the exorbitant rise in prices of essential commodities such as flour and rice, which have become scarce in local markets, exacerbating the hardships faced by residents.

Highlighting the broken promises of the past, Kashmiri recalled Pakistan's commitment in 1960 to provide free electricity and compensation for land to GB residents affected by development projects. However, he underscored that these promises remain unfulfilled even after more than five decades, leaving the local populace disillusioned and deprived. Moreover, Kashmiri criticised Pakistan's response to demands for rights, alleging that the authorities resort to intimidation tactics, including threats to halt the supply of essential food items, to suppress dissent.

The grievances raised by Kashmiri echo the longstanding frustrations of GB residents, who continue to struggle for necessities and equitable treatment within the framework of development initiatives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024