US Seeks India's Help to Pressure Russia for Peace in Ukraine

The United States is calling on India to use its 'special partnership' with Russia to exert pressure on Moscow to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and to promote lasting peace in the region, according to US State Department Hindustani spokesperson Margaret MacLeod. She highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notable statement, 'This is not an era of war,' which he directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2022 SCO Summit in Bali.

In an interview with ANI on Tuesday, MacLeod stated, 'The US is encouraging all its partners, including India, to pressurize Russia for durable peace in Ukraine. Russia should withdraw from Ukraine. As Prime Minister Modi has said, this is not an era of war.' MacLeod emphasized the importance of the special relationship between India and Russia, urging India to leverage it to influence Russia against the war, which she described as a breach of the UN Charter.

MacLeod also commented on how the US and its Western allies perceive India's stance on the conflict. She suggested posing the query to the Indian government but reiterated America's view that Russia is infringing on Ukraine's sovereignty and targeting civilian infrastructure. She referred to a recent missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv that resulted in over 40 child fatalities, an act Kyiv attributes to Moscow.

Discussing the ongoing NATO Summit in Washington, DC, MacLeod explained that the alliance aims to outline its vision for the next 75 years. She affirmed that during the summit, relief packages for Ukraine would be announced, with Germany expected to set up a coordination cell.

'We are celebrating 75 years of peace, unity, development, and innovation at this NATO Summit and will prepare for the next 75 years,' MacLeod said. She noted that the Russia-Ukraine war is a significant concern for European NATO members and confirmed the impending announcement of a substantial relief package for Ukraine.

This summit, taking place from July 9-11, marks a critical juncture amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and emerging rifts within NATO, highlighted by former US President Donald Trump's comments. It is also the first NATO Summit following the induction of Finland and Sweden as member states.

MacLeod commented on the USD 60 price cap on Russian crude oil, pointing out that it has reduced Russia's earnings. Despite this, India continues to purchase Russian crude under the price cap, which has helped stabilize domestic fuel prices.

On India-US relations, MacLeod remarked that the ties are robust and Washington seeks to further strengthen them. She referred to a state visit by Prime Minister Modi to the US last year and President Biden's subsequent visit to India for the G20 Summit.

MacLeod also stated that the upcoming Quad Summit between India and the US is expected later this year, maintaining a strong trajectory in bilateral relations despite it being an election year in the US.

