Left Menu

Dubai Catalyzes Global Future Dialogue at AMGFC24

The UAE and World Economic Forum recently concluded the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2024 in Dubai. The summit, which included 700 key figures from over 80 countries, discussed future strategies in technology, governance, and climate. Key takeaways emphasized AI's workplace impact and a sustainable, inclusive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:39 IST
Dubai Catalyzes Global Future Dialogue at AMGFC24
AMGFC24 cements UAE's role as global hub (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), successfully wrapped up the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils (AMGFC24) in Dubai. From October 15th to 17th, this pivotal event convened 700 influential figures, including high-ranking government officials, decision-makers, futurists, experts, and academics from 80 nations, across 30 councils.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, emphasized, 'The UAE has become a nexus for international partnerships and a beacon for future-oriented development. Our leadership's philosophy of shared global knowledge underpins this vision, essential for fostering international collaborations and ensuring future readiness across all sectors.'

The discussions aimed at addressing pressing macro trends affecting economies and societies, with an emphasis on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient futures. The outcomes will inform the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, underscoring the need for robust AI governance, workforce adaptation, and strategic economic development as outlined during the sessions on topics such as AI, cybersecurity, and sustainable tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024