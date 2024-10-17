Dubai Catalyzes Global Future Dialogue at AMGFC24

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), successfully wrapped up the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils (AMGFC24) in Dubai. From October 15th to 17th, this pivotal event convened 700 influential figures, including high-ranking government officials, decision-makers, futurists, experts, and academics from 80 nations, across 30 councils.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, emphasized, 'The UAE has become a nexus for international partnerships and a beacon for future-oriented development. Our leadership's philosophy of shared global knowledge underpins this vision, essential for fostering international collaborations and ensuring future readiness across all sectors.'

The discussions aimed at addressing pressing macro trends affecting economies and societies, with an emphasis on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient futures. The outcomes will inform the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, underscoring the need for robust AI governance, workforce adaptation, and strategic economic development as outlined during the sessions on topics such as AI, cybersecurity, and sustainable tourism.

