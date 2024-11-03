Left Menu

Zelenskyy Urges Global Action as Russia's Drone Attacks Intensify

President Zelenskyy highlights over 2,000 Shahed drone attacks on Ukraine using Western parts in October. He calls for stricter export controls to stop sanctions evasion and warns of global impacts if Russia's supply chain remains unblocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:10 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised concerns over Russia's intensifying drone attacks, revealing that more than 2,000 Shahed drones and missiles, equipped with Western components, targeted Ukraine in October. He emphasized the urgent need for stronger export controls to thwart Russian sanctions evasion.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy noted that Russia is escalating its daily assaults using Shahed drones. "In October, over 2,000 were launched against Ukraine," he stated. He highlighted that Russia's supply chain hinges on 1,70,000 components from Chinese, European, and American companies, urging these supplies to be halted.

Zelenskyy further stressed the importance of robust export controls, vital to preventing Russia's circumvention of existing sanctions. He warned that easing export controls could bolster regimes in Iran and North Korea, posing a global threat that requires unified international pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

