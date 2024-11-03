Zelenskyy Urges Global Action as Russia's Drone Attacks Intensify

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised concerns over Russia's intensifying drone attacks, revealing that more than 2,000 Shahed drones and missiles, equipped with Western components, targeted Ukraine in October. He emphasized the urgent need for stronger export controls to thwart Russian sanctions evasion.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy noted that Russia is escalating its daily assaults using Shahed drones. "In October, over 2,000 were launched against Ukraine," he stated. He highlighted that Russia's supply chain hinges on 1,70,000 components from Chinese, European, and American companies, urging these supplies to be halted.

Zelenskyy further stressed the importance of robust export controls, vital to preventing Russia's circumvention of existing sanctions. He warned that easing export controls could bolster regimes in Iran and North Korea, posing a global threat that requires unified international pressure.

