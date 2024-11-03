Zelenskyy Urges Global Action as Russia's Drone Attacks Intensify
President Zelenskyy highlights over 2,000 Shahed drone attacks on Ukraine using Western parts in October. He calls for stricter export controls to stop sanctions evasion and warns of global impacts if Russia's supply chain remains unblocked.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised concerns over Russia's intensifying drone attacks, revealing that more than 2,000 Shahed drones and missiles, equipped with Western components, targeted Ukraine in October. He emphasized the urgent need for stronger export controls to thwart Russian sanctions evasion.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy noted that Russia is escalating its daily assaults using Shahed drones. "In October, over 2,000 were launched against Ukraine," he stated. He highlighted that Russia's supply chain hinges on 1,70,000 components from Chinese, European, and American companies, urging these supplies to be halted.
Zelenskyy further stressed the importance of robust export controls, vital to preventing Russia's circumvention of existing sanctions. He warned that easing export controls could bolster regimes in Iran and North Korea, posing a global threat that requires unified international pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Tightens Grip on Dual Use Export Controls with New Regulations
Controversy Surrounds New Sanctions Monitoring Team Against North Korea
Controversial Sanctions Team Faces North Korea's Backlash
North Korea Denounces New Sanctions Monitoring Team
Lawmakers Press Biden for Tougher Sanctions on Russian Oil Ties