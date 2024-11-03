Left Menu

Women's Marchers Rally Behind Kamala Harris in Washington

In Washington, women's marchers demonstrated support for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Citing her dedication to women's rights, democracy, and human rights, supporters emphasized the critical role of each vote, standing against former President Trump's policies and promoting female leadership.

Women's March protesters supporting for Kamala Harris (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hundreds of women's march protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., rallying in support of Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential election approaches. Demonstrators set out from Freedom Plaza, making their way to the White House to express their backing for Harris.

Speaking with ANI, supporters underscored their reasons for endorsing Harris, emphasizing her steadfast commitment to women's rights, human rights, and democracy. A long-time voter from New York, aged 70, reflected on her activism, mentioning her past support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and her current backing for Harris in 2024.

The voter expressed, "We support Kamala because we cannot have Trump back in office. Women in leadership roles benefit everyone, and Kamala's intelligence and resolution are what we need today." Meanwhile, Maryland's Darcy highlighted the critical importance of each vote, viewing a vote for Trump as support for a shift towards fascism.

She remarked, "Every vote counts in this election. My early vote went to Kamala Harris because I stand against the authoritarianism that Trump signifies. It is essential to protect the rights of women, people of color, and prevent dictatorship in the White House." Another protester from Arizona, an immigrant from the Philippines, shared that Harris's policies are personally significant to her and her family, highlighting hopes for human rights.

On November 5, U.S. presidential elections will be held, featuring Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate against Republican Donald Trump. Despite Harris's potential to become the first Indian American president, a Carnegie Endowment survey indicates she may receive fewer votes from this demographic compared to President Biden in 2020.

