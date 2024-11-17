Left Menu

Zelenskyy Condemns Intense Russian Attack Amid Hopes for Swift U.S. Resolution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a large-scale attack by Russian forces aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The assault damaged facilities and caused casualties. Despite current power outages, Zelenskyy praised Ukraine's air defense successes. Meanwhile, he expressed optimism about the U.S. potentially expediting the end of the conflict under President-elect Trump.

In a vehement address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a severe and coordinated assault by Russian forces. The attack, which targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulted in significant damage, power outages, and casualties. Launched overnight and stretching into the morning, the offensive included a daunting array of approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones.

Zelenskyy detailed the scope of the attack in a social media post, noting the use of various drones and missile types, including Shaheds and Zircons. Despite the robust onslaught, Ukraine's air defenses were able to neutralize over 140 aerial targets. However, the tragic loss, including fatalities and injuries in Mykolaiv, underscores the gravity of the threat faced by the nation.

Alongside the military challenge, President Zelenskyy discussed his optimism for future diplomatic efforts. Speaking to a public broadcaster, he expressed belief in the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump to potentially expedite the conflict's resolution. Zelenskyy emphasized the alignment of priorities with Trump, reflecting on past conversations and the importance of evolving U.S.-Ukraine relations.

