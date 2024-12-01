High Court Acquits Accused in Bangladesh Grenade Attack Case
The Bangladesh High Court has acquitted all accused in the August 21 grenade attack case, including BNP's Acting Chairperson Tareq Rahman, overturning the lower court's guilty verdict of 49 individuals. Additionally, concerns grow over the arrest of ISKCON monks and attacks on Hindus amidst rising extremism in Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh High Court has overturned the previous verdict in the August 21 grenade attack case, acquitting all accused. The decision exonerates the Acting Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tareq Rahman, and reverses the lower court ruling, which had convicted 49 people, sentencing 19 to death.
The High Court deemed the initial trial court verdict illegal, highlighting procedural misconduct. The attack occurred during an anti-terrorism rally by the Awami League on August 21, leaving 24 dead and over 500 injured. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was leading the opposition at the time, also suffered injuries.
In a related development, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata reports the arrest of its monks by Bangladeshi authorities, intensifying concerns over religious tensions. India's Ministry of External Affairs has voiced alarm over rising extremism and targeted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, urging local authorities to ensure minority safety.
