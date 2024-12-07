Tensions Rise as Hindu Temple Set Ablaze Near Dhaka

In a concerning development highlighting increased violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu temple near Dhaka has reportedly been set ablaze. The incident occurred at the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, located in the Dhor village north of Dhaka, late on Friday night.

According to Babul Ghosh, the temple's supervisor, a complaint has been filed against unidentified individuals accused of setting the temple on fire. Ghosh reported that the assailants drenched the idols with petrol and set them alight before fleeing upon hearing his footsteps.

The attack is alarming amid reports of continuing threats and violence against Hindu minorities, including the recent arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. Religious leaders and authorities have called for enhanced protection and the safeguarding of minority communities' rights in Bangladesh.

