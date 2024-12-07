Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hindu Temple Set Ablaze Near Dhaka

A Hindu temple near Dhaka, Bangladesh, was reportedly set on fire amid escalating violence against religious minorities. The incident follows recent attacks on Hindu communities, raising concerns about the safety of religious minorities in the country. Authorities have been urged to ensure security and uphold minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:03 IST
Visuals of the temple attacked in Bangladesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a concerning development highlighting increased violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu temple near Dhaka has reportedly been set ablaze. The incident occurred at the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, located in the Dhor village north of Dhaka, late on Friday night.

According to Babul Ghosh, the temple's supervisor, a complaint has been filed against unidentified individuals accused of setting the temple on fire. Ghosh reported that the assailants drenched the idols with petrol and set them alight before fleeing upon hearing his footsteps.

The attack is alarming amid reports of continuing threats and violence against Hindu minorities, including the recent arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. Religious leaders and authorities have called for enhanced protection and the safeguarding of minority communities' rights in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

