India-Bangladesh Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Concerns on Minority Safety

During a crucial visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed India's concerns over attacks on religious minorities while reaffirming support for Dhaka. Both nations discussed enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, with a focus on ensuring minority safety and regional integration under frameworks like BIMSTEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:09 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin. (Photo/Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Bangladesh served as a platform to underscore India's support for Dhaka while voicing concerns over the safety of religious minorities. Misri engaged with high-ranking officials, including Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, emphasizing the need for safeguarding minority communities.

The visit comes amidst a backdrop of increasing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, with reports of attacks on Hindu communities and places of worship. In incidents that have raised alarm, a Hindu temple near Dhaka was allegedly set ablaze. These issues prompted Misri to reiterate India's commitment to a democratic and peaceful Bangladesh.

During discussions with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, both nations highlighted the importance of collaboration across various sectors, including border security, trade, and cultural ties. They also agreed to enhance regional cooperation, particularly under BIMSTEC, and addressed concerns such as minority safety and regional integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

