Global Powers Unite Against DPRK's Military Aid to Russia

Foreign Ministers from major Western nations and the European Union strongly condemned North Korea's military support to Russia, marking an expansion of the conflict against Ukraine. They reiterated their sanctions and urged the international community to oppose this cooperation and support Ukraine's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:03 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, Foreign Ministers representing a coalition of Western countries and the European Union have united in vehement opposition to North Korea's military collaboration with Russia. This collaboration includes the deployment of North Korean troops on Russian soil, thereby further escalating the conflict with Ukraine.

The unified response, led by the United States, emphasizes previous coordinated sanctions from May 2024, aimed at deterring the growing DPRK-Russia military relationship. This action is perceived as a serious threat to both European and Indo-Pacific stability, with violations cited against United Nations Security Council resolutions due to missile and arms exchanges.

Calling for global intervention, the coalition demands an immediate cessation of North Korean support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. They urge the international community to reinforce sanctions and join in condemning this partnership, which poses significant geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

