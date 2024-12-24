Ajman Unveils Ambitious Energy Strategy for 2030

Ajman, UAE - The Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, has green-lit the Ajman Energy Strategy 2030. This forward-looking initiative is set to synchronize the emirate's economic ambitions with environmental stewardship. The strategy lays the groundwork for a resilient and advanced energy framework poised for realization by 2030.

In a recent session with the Ajman Higher Energy Committee, Sheikh Ammar detailed the strategy's objectives to oversee the petroleum trade within Ajman, adhering to global best practices to ensure efficient service delivery. The strategy is a response to unfolding global energy trends and aims to reinforce service quality in the energy sector.

Over the ensuing five years, the strategy will concentrate on five pivotal principles: sustainability, transparency, safety, collaboration, and innovation. It will upgrade environmental sustainability measures, regulate petroleum trading, and ameliorate energy sector services. Metrics for success include customer satisfaction, energy safety compliance, and reductions in emissions.

Ajman Energy Strategy 2030 encompasses 28 strategic initiatives focused on workforce enhancement, digital integration, public awareness, governance reinforcement, economic growth stimulation, and policy formulation. These initiatives are intended to elevate living standards and drive an inclusive and eco-conscious energy vision for the future.

