Biden Honors Legacy of Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh
President Joe Biden mourns the death of ex-Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his pivotal role in strengthening US-India ties and global alliances. Recalling their interactions, Biden lauded Singh's strategic vision and dedication to public service, emphasizing his impact on economic reforms and international diplomacy.
In a heartfelt tribute, U.S. President Joe Biden extended his condolences following the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding him for his remarkable contributions to strengthening U.S.-India relations and fostering global cooperation. The White House released a statement where President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed solidarity with the people of India during this period of mourning.
Biden credited Singh's strategic foresight and audacity for achieving unprecedented levels of cooperation between the two nations, referencing the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement and the inception of the Quad alliance. He described Singh as an influential statesman, a dedicated public servant, and a kind individual, reminiscing about their meetings in Washington and New Delhi over the years.
The late prime minister's legacy encompasses transformative economic reforms as India's finance minister in 1991, pivotal in globalizing India's economy. As prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh advanced India's stature internationally, particularly through initiatives like BRICS. His funeral is set to take place near Rajghat, a resting place for India's esteemed leaders.
