India Urges Return of Nationals Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs calls for the swift return of Indian nationals involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The death of Binil Babu and injuries to another have prompted diplomatic efforts to retrieve them. Ongoing repatriation discussions extend to missing and serving Indian personnel in the Russian Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:28 IST
Visuals from the Russia-Ukraine conflict (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Binil Babu, an Indian national killed while serving in the Russian Army during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Efforts are underway with Russian authorities to expedite the return of his mortal remains to India.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, another Indian national injured in the conflict is receiving treatment in Moscow and is expected to return to India soon. The MEA reported that 12 Indian nationals have been killed and 16 others remain missing while serving in the Russian Army.

Out of 126 cases involving Indian nationals in the Russian Army, 96 have been repatriated. The MEA is actively seeking the early release of the remaining individuals. Some allegedly entered the conflict under deceptive job offers, a situation exposed by the CBI.

Plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual visit to India are underway, marking his first visit since the start of the conflict. India continues to promote diplomacy for conflict resolution. Bilateral summits and regular talks between Putin and PM Modi underscore ongoing diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

