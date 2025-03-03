Belgium's Princess Astrid Strengthens India Ties with Economic Mission

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in pivotal talks with Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot at Hyderabad House, setting the stage for deeper bilateral engagements ahead of a key meeting with Princess Astrid. Emphasizing the historical ties and existing mutual interests, Jaishankar highlighted the expanding potential across various sectors, including trade, innovation, and culture.

Discussion points notably included semiconductors, AI, and clean energy. Jaishankar praised the significant presence of Belgian businesses during Princess Astrid's mission, viewing it as a substantial opportunity to bolster 'Make in India' initiatives. He expressed optimism that this mission would foster increased cooperation, benefitting both nations economically and technologically.

Princess Astrid's substantial entourage comprises 335 delegation members and 180 companies. Her agenda includes significant meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and participation in strategic programs in Mumbai. These engagements underscore Belgium's commitment to strengthening its economic and cultural linkages with India, as echoed in the welcoming remarks by Jaishankar.

