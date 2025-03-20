UAE Facilitates Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates has successfully mediated the exchange of 350 war prisoners between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, as confirmed on March 20. This milestone brings the total number of captives swapped through UAE efforts to 3,233.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards both Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation, emphasizing the strong diplomatic relationships the UAE maintains with these nations. This successful exchange marks the thirteenth occasion of UAE's mediation in the conflict.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's dedication to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Additionally, UAE aims to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions of the conflict, particularly concerning refugees and prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)