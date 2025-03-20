UAE Facilitates Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine
The UAE successfully mediated a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, exchanging 350 captives. This effort highlights UAE's significant role in international diplomacy, bringing the total facilitated exchanges to 3,233. The move underscores strong UAE ties with both nations and its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and humanitarian efforts.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates has successfully mediated the exchange of 350 war prisoners between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, as confirmed on March 20. This milestone brings the total number of captives swapped through UAE efforts to 3,233.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards both Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation, emphasizing the strong diplomatic relationships the UAE maintains with these nations. This successful exchange marks the thirteenth occasion of UAE's mediation in the conflict.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE's dedication to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Additionally, UAE aims to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions of the conflict, particularly concerning refugees and prisoners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging the Rift Over Ukraine
Transactional Statesmanship: Trump's Deal-Making Diplomacy
India and Ireland: Diplomacy in a Conflicted World
Diplomacy on the Move: Marco Rubio's Strategic Visits to Saudi Arabia and Canada
World News Briefs: From Execution to Global Diplomacy