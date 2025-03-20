Left Menu

UAE Facilitates Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

The UAE successfully mediated a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, exchanging 350 captives. This effort highlights UAE's significant role in international diplomacy, bringing the total facilitated exchanges to 3,233. The move underscores strong UAE ties with both nations and its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:17 IST
UAE Facilitates Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine
Representative Image (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has successfully mediated the exchange of 350 war prisoners between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, as confirmed on March 20. This milestone brings the total number of captives swapped through UAE efforts to 3,233.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards both Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation, emphasizing the strong diplomatic relationships the UAE maintains with these nations. This successful exchange marks the thirteenth occasion of UAE's mediation in the conflict.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's dedication to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Additionally, UAE aims to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions of the conflict, particularly concerning refugees and prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025