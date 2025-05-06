Bangladesh Court Halts Bail for Hindu Priest Amid Sedition Allegations

In a significant legal development, the Bangladesh Chamber Court stayed the bail of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on Tuesday. This decision follows the government's assertion that Das's release could obstruct ongoing investigations and potentially lead to his flight from the country.

Chinmoy Krishna Das's legal team, however, remains steadfast in their defense, arguing that the allegations of sedition against him hold no merit. Lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee stated that a regular appeal will be filed against the Chamber Court's stay order.

Initially, the High Court had granted bail to the spiritual leader, only to have the state swiftly contest the decision, citing concerns over national security. Das has been embroiled in controversy since his arrest last November at Dhaka airport over accusations of disrespecting the national flag, which he has consistently denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)