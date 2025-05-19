Trump-Putin Phone Call to Address Ukraine Crisis Amidst Ongoing Peace Efforts

US President Donald Trump is poised to engage in a crucial phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Monday. The dialogue is expected to center around the ongoing Ukraine conflict, following a significant meeting between US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Sunday.

This high-stakes phone call by Trump comes on the heels of a social media statement where he confirmed the conversation, planned for 10 am ET. The call will also precede discussions with Ukrainian President Zelensky and leaders from key NATO countries. Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov has corroborated that preparations for the discussion are currently underway.

Russian state media noted a prior discussion between Trump and Putin on March 18, emphasizing the urgency of ceasefire discussions and bilateral relations. Trump reiterated his focus on halting the conflict's devastating human toll and fostering trade between involved nations. Earlier attempts at peace talks, held in Turkey, ended inconclusively.

