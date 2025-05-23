Strengthening Ties: India's Parliamentary Delegation Visit to UAE Highlights Anti-Terror Collaboration

Following the visit of India's all-party parliamentary delegation to the UAE led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, described the trip as a 'very successful visit.' The visit was pivotal in sharing India's perspective on the Pahalgam terror attack and broader terrorism issues. 'It was a very successful visit,' Sudhir said, emphasizing the close cooperation between India and the UAE since April 22 and highlighting the ongoing communication between leaders and officials of both nations.

The delegation received a warm welcome from senior UAE officials, including the Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, and members of the Federal National Council led by Ali Rashid al-Nuaimi. 'The discussions were very substantive,' Sudhir noted, expressing satisfaction with the UAE's alignment on combating terrorism in all forms.

Highlighting economic ties, Sudhir pointed out that the UAE is India's third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination, with a significant Indian diaspora residing there. The ambassador also commended the UAE's role in shaping global narratives against terrorism, notably within the OIC framework. Earlier, Shrikant Shinde delivered a strong message on India's firm stance against terrorism, citing past dialogues and the necessity for stability in the Indian subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)