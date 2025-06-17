Israel Extends Visas Amid Security Concerns
In response to security issues, Israel has extended visas for legally residing foreigners. Visas valid on June 12, 2025, will now be extended automatically until September 30, 2025, as announced by the Population and Immigration Authority.
Amid ongoing security challenges, Israel has moved to assure foreigners of continued residency by extending their visas. The Population and Immigration Authority confirmed that visas valid as of June 12, 2025, will receive an automatic extension.
This extension is seen as a strategic effort to maintain stability for foreign nationals residing legally in the country.
The new expiration date for these visas is firmly set for September 30, 2025, providing clarity and assurance amidst the current uncertainties.
