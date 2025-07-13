Left Menu

Trump Revives US Weapon Supply to Ukraine Amid Defense Talks

President Donald Trump reaffirms the US commitment to supply weapons to Ukraine, with high-level military talks scheduled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlights restored aid amid calls for Russian sanctions, while coordination efforts intensify in Kyiv. This announcement follows recent Russian attacks and evolving US-NATO defense strategies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has reiterated Washington's pledge to resume weapon supplies to Ukraine, as next week marks the scheduling of key high-level talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the US. Zelenskyy addressed this cooperation on Friday, focusing on renewed military aid and discussions in Kyiv, with the presence of General Keith Kellogg, Assistant to the US President and Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine.

In anticipation, Zelenskyy revealed plans for bolstered weapons production in Ukraine, stressing partnerships and upcoming agreements. 'Political signals at the highest levels,' he noted, highlight support from the US and Europe, affirming restored aid shipments. Next week will see heightened military collaborations with General Kellogg, focusing on operational strategies.

President Zelenskyy further urged sanctions against Russia to pressure an end to the ongoing conflict, now in its third year. He promised new European defense packages and anticipated decisive actions, including sanctions against Moscow. Concurrently, Trump reinstated the US's pledge to enhance Ukraine's defenses following a temporary halt, spurred by Russian aggression in Kyiv, as over 500 drones and missiles were reportedly launched.

Trump asserted on Thursday the strategic plan to arm NATO allies for faster transmission of military supplies to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed this efficient arrangement, emphasizing quicker transfers from Europe compared to direct shipments from the US. The geopolitical dynamics remain tense, following these announcements amid escalating military tensions in the region.

