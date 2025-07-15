US Pressures Allies with Potential 500% Tariffs Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
President Trump's plan to impose 'secondary tariffs' on Russia if its conflict in Ukraine doesn’t end in 50 days faces global repercussions. A bipartisan Senate bill urging economic sanctions on Russia warns countries like India, China, and Brazil, fueling Russia's war machine, of steep tariffs on oil imports.
In a decisive move, President Donald Trump has announced potential 'secondary tariffs' on Russia if it fails to resolve its conflict in Ukraine within 50 days, a stance supported by senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. The proposed measures could force countries like India, China, and Brazil to reconsider their energy ties with Moscow.
Senators Graham and Blumenthal emphasized the importance of their bipartisan bill, aiming to impose up to 500% tariffs on any nation purchasing cheap Russian oil and gas. They argue these steps are crucial in pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks.
The sweeping tariffs form part of a larger strategy to rally international allies and showcase firm resolve against Moscow's actions. Despite Trump's sharp rhetoric, external affairs minister S Jaishankar stressed India's commitment to communicating its concerns over energy and security to the US.
