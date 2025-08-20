Russia Warns of Ukraine Security Talks Without Moscow: 'A Road to Nowhere'
Russia has cautioned that addressing Ukraine's security concerns without its involvement is futile. This follows discussions between European leaders and U.S. President Trump. Moscow emphasized the necessity of Russia's participation, critiquing Western clumsy attempts to influence U.S. policies and highlighting potential risks in hosting a summit without thorough preparation.
In a decisive statement on Wednesday, Russia underscored that any effort to tackle security matters concerning Ukraine without Moscow's engagement is destined to fail. This comes on the heels of a meeting between European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the vulnerability of security guarantees for Kyiv, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Speaking emphatically, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, 'Trying to discuss security issues seriously without Russia is a utopia; it's a road to nowhere.' Lavrov's remarks echoed amid ongoing dialogues in Washington, where President Trump convened with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and numerous European officials earlier this week.
The discussions, aiming to ease tensions that have persisted since Russia's incursion into Ukraine, revealed perceptible Western attempts to sway U.S. strategy, efforts which Lavrov criticized as insufficiently strategic. Although NATO leaders are slated to meet imminently to deliberate security assurances, skepticism remains prevalent, especially considering the conspicuous absence of U.S. military commitment to the region.
