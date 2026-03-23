India Accelerates Repatriation from West Asia Amid Escalating Tensions

India has repatriated nearly 375,000 passengers from West Asia since February 28 as regional tensions intensify. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, specifically Joint Secretary Aseem Mahajan, airlines are conducting limited, non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India in accordance with operational and safety needs.

Mahajan mentioned that approximately 95 such flights are anticipated to depart from various UAE airports to India on Monday. Flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India are ongoing, and Qatar's partially open airspace will facilitate 8-10 non-scheduled commercial flights by Qatar Airways. Yet, airline operations remain halted in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Moreover, India is aiding its nationals stranded in Iran by using alternative routes through Armenia and Azerbaijan, relocating several students. The escalating conflict, ignited on February 28 with the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)