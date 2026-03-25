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India Ramps Up Support for Nationals Amid Gulf Crisis

The Indian government is actively providing support for its citizens in the Gulf amidst the evolving situation. A dedicated control room and 24x7 helpline have been set up, and authorities are ensuring safe travel through regular advisories and logistical assistance to Indian nationals and expatriates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST
India Ramps Up Support for Nationals Amid Gulf Crisis
Additional Secretary (Gulf) of MEA, Aseem R Mahajan (Photo/YouTubePIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of its nationals amidst rising tensions in the Gulf region. Authorities have confirmed that a dedicated control room is in place, providing round-the-clock assistance to Indian citizens living and working in the area, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

To address the evolving situation, the Ministry has activated a 24x7 helpline for immediate response to queries and emergencies, while continually updating advisories on travel and safety measures. Assistance is being provided in various forms, including visa facilitation and evacuation planning, as detailed by Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan.

Despite airspace restrictions affecting some Gulf regions, air connectivity remains largely operational, with hundreds of flights between India and the UAE. The government is also coordinating evacuation efforts through alternate routes and remains in contact with affected families to provide necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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