International Outcry as Baloch Activist Jailed for Life

Fariba Balouch condemns the life sentence of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and other activists for their advocacy work. She calls the trial unjust and an alarming misuse of the judicial system, urging global support for human rights defenders in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:47 IST
International Outcry as Baloch Activist Jailed for Life
Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch (Photo/X@MahrangBaloch_). Image Credit: ANI

Human rights advocate Fariba Balouch has denounced the life imprisonment sentence handed to Baloch activist Dr. Mahrang Baloch and members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), viewing the decision as a significant setback for justice and the rule of law in Pakistan.

In a video message, Fariba Balouch highlighted Dr. Mahrang Baloch's extensive work supporting families of enforced disappearance victims. An accomplished medical doctor, Dr. Baloch gained international recognition for her advocacy, featuring on the BBC's 100 Women list and the Time100 Next list, and was a Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Expressing disbelief at the court's ruling, Fariba argued the sentencing of globally-known justice advocate Mahrang Baloch sends a chilling message to peaceful activists. Following what she termed a flawed legal process, she asserted that the outcome lacked fairness and breached Pakistan's legal obligations. Also criticizing government celebration of the ruling, Fariba urged the international community to support Mahrang Baloch and other rights activists fighting for justice.

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