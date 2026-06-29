Doha Diplomacy: High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Talks Amid Hormuz Tensions

High-level diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled to take place in Doha on Tuesday, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to President Trump, Jared Kushner, have confirmed. The discussions come amid heightened tensions following a series of incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, with both nations seeking to de-escalate the situation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking to Fox News, detailed that the initiative for the meeting came from Iran, and discussions will include the recent 14-point Memorandum of Understanding aimed at maintaining peace in West Asia. The U.S. remains committed to upholding ceasefire agreements, with a stern warning against further aggression.

The talks in Doha are perceived as a pivotal moment in U.S.-Iran relations, especially as President Trump expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have denied any immediate plans for technical negotiations, casting uncertainty on the prospects for a swift resolution to the disputes over the crucial maritime passage.