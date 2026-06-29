Cross-Border Airstrikes Heighten Tensions: Casualties Mount Along Afghan-Pakistan Border

Pakistan conducted air and ground operations along the Afghan border, claiming to kill 29 militants. Afghanistan reported 38 civilian fatalities from airstrikes. The operations target militants linked to attacks in Karachi and exacerbate tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Kabul promising retaliation for civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakistans Security Forces Said They Had Killed At Least Militants In Ground And Air Operations Along The Afghanistan Border | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:25 IST
Cross-Border Airstrikes Heighten Tensions: Casualties Mount Along Afghan-Pakistan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions escalated along the Afghan-Pakistan border following a series of airstrikes conducted by Pakistan's security forces. According to official reports, at least 29 militants were killed, targeting hideouts along the border areas.

Contrary to Pakistan's reported success in dismantling militant camps, the Afghan Taliban accused the neighboring nation of civilian casualties. Afghan officials claimed that 38 residents lost their lives, with 163 others injured during the onslaught, sparking outrage and vows of revenge from Afghan authorities.

The conflict, rooted in allegations of Pakistan retaliating against militants they believe are harbored within Afghanistan, poses significant threats to peace between the two nations. Islamabad's action follows multiple terrorist incidents, including a deadly attack on a paramilitary facility in Karachi, intensifying the cross-border blame game.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026