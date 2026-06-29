Cross-Border Airstrikes Heighten Tensions: Casualties Mount Along Afghan-Pakistan Border
Pakistan conducted air and ground operations along the Afghan border, claiming to kill 29 militants. Afghanistan reported 38 civilian fatalities from airstrikes. The operations target militants linked to attacks in Karachi and exacerbate tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Kabul promising retaliation for civilian casualties.
Tensions escalated along the Afghan-Pakistan border following a series of airstrikes conducted by Pakistan's security forces. According to official reports, at least 29 militants were killed, targeting hideouts along the border areas.
Contrary to Pakistan's reported success in dismantling militant camps, the Afghan Taliban accused the neighboring nation of civilian casualties. Afghan officials claimed that 38 residents lost their lives, with 163 others injured during the onslaught, sparking outrage and vows of revenge from Afghan authorities.
The conflict, rooted in allegations of Pakistan retaliating against militants they believe are harbored within Afghanistan, poses significant threats to peace between the two nations. Islamabad's action follows multiple terrorist incidents, including a deadly attack on a paramilitary facility in Karachi, intensifying the cross-border blame game.
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