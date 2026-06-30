US Under Secretary Advocates Global Innovation Over AI Sovereignty

US Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg warns against equating digital sovereignty with obsolete tech replication. He urges nations to focus on global innovation contributions. At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, he highlighted India's strategic importance due to its engineering workforce and called for collaboration in technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:59 IST
US Under Secretary Advocates Global Innovation Over AI Sovereignty
US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Jacob Helberg (Photo/YouTube/USISPF). Image Credit: ANI

Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, has issued a warning about the political manipulation of digital and artificial intelligence sovereignty abroad. He noted that countries could feel pressured into spending vast sums to replicate existing technologies, a move that risks financial strain without offering real value.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Helberg described New Delhi as a key ally in the global tech race. He highlighted India's engineering talent and rapid technology sector growth, identifying it as crucial for achieving technological dominance through collaboration and innovation.

Helberg asserted that true sovereignty is reflected in innovative contributions to the global tech ecosystem, rather than merely controlling outdated domestic tech frameworks. He argued against the idea that nations must rebuild AI architectures in-house, warning that this approach is financially wasteful and ultimately counterproductive in the quest for technological leadership.

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