Ro Khanna Criticizes Trump Administration at US-India Strategic Forum

Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna condemned President Trump's foreign and immigration policies during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, accusing him of neglecting America's moral vision and undermining global stability. The summit also highlighted India's strategic importance in international technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:23 IST
Ro Khanna Criticizes Trump Administration at US-India Strategic Forum
Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna (Photo/YouTube/USISPF). Image Credit: ANI

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna did not mince words on Monday when he accused President Donald Trump of abandoning America's moral compass and threatening global stability. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC, Khanna launched a scathing critique of Trump's foreign policy, which he described as driven by a philosophy of 'might makes right'.

Khanna singled out the administration's aggressive postures against countries like Iran and Cuba, and even ridiculed the notion of conquering Greenland. He expressed grave concerns over the Trump administration's immigration policies, which he argued seriously damage America's leadership in technology and artificial intelligence, focusing on the impediments faced by student visas.

Highlighting the need for skilled immigration, Khanna shared data indicating that a substantial portion of the global AI workforce originates from countries like China and hold foreign degrees. He emphasized the importance of attracting global talent rather than turning it away. Predicting future electoral success, Khanna confidently projected Democratic victories in 2024 and 2028.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg addressed the summit, warning against the pitfalls of political manipulation in technological sovereignty. Helberg urged focus on innovative contributions rather than outdated domestic tech control. He underscored New Delhi’s role as a vital partner in the quest for technological supremacy, praising India’s vast engineering talent pool.

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