Tragedy in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Bombings Devastate City

In a tragic event, Russian glide bombs claimed the lives of two individuals and injured at least 15 more in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The attack involved seven bombs within 90 minutes. Previous drone strikes in the same city resulted in three more casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Glide Bombs Killed Two People And Injured At Least In The Southeastern Ukrainian City Of Zaporizhzhia On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:50 IST
Tragedy in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Bombings Devastate City
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In a somber turn of events, the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia experienced devastating Russian glide bomb attacks that resulted in the deaths of two people while injuring at least 15 others, according to Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov detailed on the Telegram messaging platform that over a span of just 90 minutes, Russian forces unleashed seven bombs on the city, which has been a frequent target in recent times. Dramatic footage captured by Reuters Television showed emergency responders rushing the wounded to safety as they battled flames engulfing infrastructure.

This incident followed another tragic attack on Monday when a drone strike on a minibus in Zaporizhzhia killed two men and a woman, highlighting the perilous situation facing residents in the region.

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