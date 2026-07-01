Iran Warns U.S. Over Israeli Threats to Supreme Leader

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a stern warning to the United States, urging President Trump to control Israel following Israeli Defence Minister Katz's remarks marking Iran's leader for death. The warning follows an MoU meant to curb hostilities in West Asia and restrain Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:14 IST
Iran Warns U.S. Over Israeli Threats to Supreme Leader
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bold statement on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a fierce warning to the United States, calling on President Donald Trump to 'muzzle its pets' in Israel. This followed inflammatory remarks from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was 'marked for death.'

The warning comes amid a recently inked 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) designed to pacify hostilities in West Asia, which includes U.S. commitments to restrain Israel. Araghchi emphasized that any threat against Iran's leadership is bound to provoke a swift and powerful response.

Katz's comments add fuel to tense negotiations, as he labels Iranians as 'good merchants' seeking negotiating leverage and stresses Israel's stance against Iran's nuclear capabilities. Concurrently, indirect U.S.-Iran talks are underway in Doha, facilitated by Qatari and Pakistani mediators, aiming to prevent further escalation in the region.

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